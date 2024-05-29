2026 World Cup qualifiers: We would have needed Baba Rahman very much - Otto Addo

Baba Rahman

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed his desire to have PAOK defender Abdul Baba Rahman on his team for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, Rahman was not included in Addo's 26-man lineup for the upcoming qualifiers.



Addo mentioned that Rahman's struggle, which stemmed from the negative reception he faced during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR last year, influenced his decision.

Rahman's announcement of taking a break from the national team was a result of the impact the crowd's reaction had on him and his family.



Addo stated that Rahman is currently not prepared to make a comeback based on his performances.



