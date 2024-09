West Ham's match against Aston Villa contained close to 6,500 gambling messages

Source: BBC

The recent research indicates that the volume of betting advertisements during the Premier League's opening weekend surged nearly threefold compared to the previous year.

Analysts examined various forms of Premier League media in the UK, including television broadcasts, pitchside advertising, team jerseys, radio, and social media platforms.

They identified over 29,000 gambling-related messages, reflecting a 165% increase.



Read full article