490 Ghana Premier League players pockets GHC1.23 million after closure of campaign

Samartex Wins 23 Samartex emerged as the champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A total of 490 players from the Ghana Premier League were beneficiaries of the Locker Room Bonus initiative by betPawa during the second season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live