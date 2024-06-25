A 'special goal machine' - meet Slovenia's danger man

Benjamin Sesko is hoping for his first goal at Euro 2024 against England

Source: BBC

Euro 2024 is shaping up to be a platform for emerging talents - Benjamin Sesko from Slovenia is eager to make his mark in the competition.

Known for his classic striker role, Sesko is considered one of the most promising young forwards in Europe. He has been closely watching the success of players like Lamine Yamal, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz in Germany.



Slovenia's hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds rest on the 21-year-old's shoulders as they face England.

Despite not scoring in the first two matches against Denmark and Serbia, Sesko remains a dangerous threat for Gareth Southgate's team.



Read full article