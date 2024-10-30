Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

A strong local league will force Black Stars to perform - Sam Johnson

Black Stars 2333333.png Black Stars

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has advocated for a more robust local league to enhance competition among players seeking positions on the Black Stars team.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live