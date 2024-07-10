'A superstar is born' - Yamal's history making moment of 'genius'

Lamine Yamal

Source: BBC

Several goals scored at the European Championships have stood the test of time, being remembered, replayed, and talked about for decades.

Marco van Basten's angled volley at Euro 1988, Paul Gascoigne's run and finish at Euro 1996, and Karel Poborsky's chip at the same tournament are just a few examples.



Lamine Yamal's historic goal for Spain against France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 can now be included in this prestigious list.

Trailing 1-0, Yamal curled a brilliant strike from outside the box into the top corner, securing his place in history.



At just 16 years and 362 days old, he became the youngest player to score in the tournament, leaving spectators in awe.



