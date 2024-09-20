A word from a coach, a spring like a 'cat' - Raya's moment of magic

Raya stops penalty with 'fantastic' double save

Source: BBC

David Raya found himself in one corner of the goal after successfully saving a penalty.

Mateo Retegui, the player who missed the penalty, was eager to redeem himself by heading the ball into what appeared to be an open net. However, the situation changed dramatically as the net was no longer empty.



This led to Raya executing an extraordinary double save, thwarting Atalanta's efforts.

Mikel Arteta, the manager, praised Raya's performance, stating, "It's probably one of the best saves I have seen in my career. He was unbelievable," following the goalless draw in the Champions League in Bergamo.



