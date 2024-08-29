AFC Bournemouth marks Antoine Semenyo's 50th club appearance despite EFL Cup defeat to West Ham

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo marked his 50th club appearance for AFC Bournemouth during their EFL Cup match against West Ham United, despite the team's loss.

Bournemouth recognized this achievement on their official social media channels, stating, "An #afcb milestone for @antoinesemenyo42 ???? ????????."



Semenyo joined AFC Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.

In the same match, fellow Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus made a notable contribution by providing an assist in West Ham's 1-0 win. Kudus entered the field in the 74th minute, taking the place of Niclas Füllkrug, and recorded his first attacking involvement of the season.



Semenyo was substituted into the game in the 68th minute, replacing Luis Sinisterra.



