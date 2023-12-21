AFCON 2023: GFA President Kurt Okraku urges national support for Black Stars

Black Stars players

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has called upon Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Reflecting on the team's performance in the previous edition in Cameroon, Okraku acknowledged the shortcomings but expressed optimism for an improved showing in the upcoming tournament.



"Indeed, at the last outing, it did not go well. Everybody in Ghana saw what happened, but we are looking forward to a much better outing at the AFCON in Ivory Coast," Okraku stated in a media interview. With the tournament taking place in a neighbouring country, he urged all Ghanaians to remain supportive of the national team.



"Even if the boys are not playing scintillating football, we have to throw weight behind them because that is our national team," he added.

Ghana, vying for their fifth AFCON title, have been placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. Black Stars, with a rich history in the AFCON, last won the title in 1982.



Despite reaching three finals since then, including defeats to Ivory Coast in 1992 and 2015, as well as a loss to Egypt in 2010, Ghana are determined to make a strong impact in the upcoming tournament.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and will run through to February 11, 2024.