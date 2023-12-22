AFCON 2023: Ghana to face Botswana in pre-tournament friendly

Black Stars players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has arranged a pre-tournament friendly match between the Black Stars and Botswana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

The game will serve as a warm-up for Chris Hughton's side ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.



Black Stars will be camping in South Africa for the tournament, and the friendly match against Botswana will be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



The two teams have faced each other once before, at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana emerged victorious with a 1-0 score, thanks to a 25th-minute goal from John Mensah.



Ghana, who are seeking their fifth continental title, have been grouped in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Black Stars will launch their title bid against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt at the same venue on January 18, 2024, and Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.



The friendly match against Botswana provides an opportunity for the Black Stars to fine-tune their preparations and build momentum ahead of the AFCON tournament.



With a strong squad and determination to succeed, Ghana are poised to make a significant impact in the competition and bring home their fifth continental crown.