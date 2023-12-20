AFCON 2023: Joseph Attamah Laweh named in Chris Hughton's 55-man squad

Joseph Attamah Laweh

Joseph Attamah Laweh has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

This selection reflects Attamah Laweh's exceptional talent and commendable performances on the field so far this season.



Attamah Laweh, renowned for his versatility and solid defensive abilities, has been making significant strides for his club side Kayserispor this season.



His consistent displays for his club have captured the attention of the Ghanaian coaching staff, earning him a well-deserved place in the 55-man provisional squad list for Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Kayserispor’s defender has kept 6 clean sheets this season, making an appearance in the league’s team of the week once in the Turkish Süper Lig.

He has started all 15 games he has played in the Turkish Süper Lig, making an average of 87 minutes per game.



He is anticipating making the final squad list which will be released by 3rd January 2024 to get the opportunity to represent his country on the grandest stage.



The AFCON tournament, scheduled to take place in January 13, 2024, and will end on the February 11,2024