AFCON 2023: Otto Addo emphasises importance of early goals against Cape Verde and Mozambique f

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has outlined a strategic approach for the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), emphasising the importance of scoring the first goal in matches against Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghana finds itself in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, with Addo, who managed Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, singling out Cape Verde and Mozambique as perceived smaller teams.



Assessing Ghana’s chances, Addo views Egypt as the most straightforward opponent due to their status as favourites. He believes that facing a team considered the favourite allows for a different mindset and approach. However, the difficulty according to him lies in Ghana's upcoming clashes against Cape Verde and Mozambique



“I think the easiest game may be against Egypt because their team is very well-balanced. They are the favourites in this game, so it is easier to stand behind when people don’t expect too much from you,” Addo shared with GTV Sports Plus.

He further explained that playing against so-called smaller countries, which are defensively organized, can pose significant challenges. However, Addo highlighted the importance of scoring the first goal against these teams, stating that it makes the game more manageable.



“Once we score a goal against these countries, it gets easier. It’s a long way, and it's hard work,” he added.



As Ghana prepare for its campaign, starting against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, Otto Addo's strategic insights provide valuable perspectives for the Black Stars to navigate the challenges posed by each opponent in Group B.