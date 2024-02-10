AFCON 2023: Tinubu to attend final in Cote d’Ivoire

President Tinubu in Super Eagle jersey

Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football Federations, has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2023 will be attended by President Bola Tinubu from Nigeria and the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire.

At a press conference in Abidjan on Friday, Motsepe expressed his optimism about the upcoming final on Sunday and confirmed that President Tinubu was among the guests who would be present at the event.



“I was sitting next to the Vice President during the Nigeria-South Africa game and was told that the President of Nigeria is coming. While I can’t express my excitement when any nation scores, they could still see my happiness. I'm always happy," he said.



When asked about the possibility of Africa hosting the World Cup again, he replied, “Nigeria must put in a bid.”

He also revealed that he would talk to President Tinubu about it on Sunday and added, “If you haven’t been to Lagos, you haven’t been to Africa. As the President of 54 member federations, I owe them all a duty, but I am proud of Nigeria,” expressing his admiration for the country.



During the semi-finals on Wednesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the Super Eagles' match against South Africa, where they won 4-2 on penalties.