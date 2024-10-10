Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
2

AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Black Stars held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Sudan

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 Black Stars

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 0-0 draw by Sudan in a tense Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. Despite dominating large portions of the game, Ghana could not find a way past a resolute Sudanese defense at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live