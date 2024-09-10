AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Black Stars coach Otto Addo switches attention to 'must-win' game against Sudan

Otto Addo,

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, emphasizes that the upcoming matches against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October are essential victories.

The Black Stars have yet to secure a win in their last two games during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, having garnered only a single point in the September international window.

With four matches left to play, the four-time African champions must triumph over Sudan in Accra next month to rejuvenate their chances of qualification.



Read full article