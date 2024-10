Ghana's Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed confidence in his team's mental readiness for the crucial match against Sudan.

The senior national team is set to compete in Round 4 of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In a pre-match discussion, Coach Addo emphasized the team's thorough preparation and highlighted the focus on improving goal-scoring abilities.

He believes that with self-belief, the goals will come, and securing a win against Sudan is essential for Ghana to enhance their chances of qualifying for the upcoming AFCON. A victory would elevate the Black Stars to second place in Group F.