AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey makes Ghana debut in Sudan defeat

JonasadjeteyScreenshot 2024 09 01 110324.png Jonas Adjetey

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey made his debut for the Ghana national team in their 2-0 defeat to Sudan during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live