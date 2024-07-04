AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana avoid big guns as draw is held today

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, aims to break a trophy drought since 1982.

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, have secured a spot in Pot 1 for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw, shielding them from tough rivals like Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

This strategic positioning, based on FIFA rankings, enhances their chances of advancing to the tournament's group stage.



Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, aims to break a trophy drought since 1982.

Recent disappointments underscore their determination to perform well in upcoming qualifiers, setting their sights on Morocco 2025.



A successful draw today is pivotal for Ghana to reclaim past glory and reignite national pride in football.



