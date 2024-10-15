AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana sets sight on victory against Sudan to pick first three points in Group F

Ghana is focused on securing their first three points in Group F as they prepare to face Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. After a frustrating goalless draw in their opening match against the same opponents, the Black Stars are determined to turn things around and reignite their qualifying campaign.

The pressure is mounting for the Black Stars, who currently sit third in the group standings. A win is crucial to boosting their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition. Coach Otto Addo has expressed confidence in his squad, emphasizing that the team is in good shape and prepared for the challenge ahead.



The upcoming match is scheduled to take place in Benghazi, Libya, due to ongoing civil unrest in Sudan, with no fans allowed in the stadium. Despite these unusual circumstances, Ghana is determined to put their best foot forward and claim the much-needed victory. The players, including key figures like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, are expected to lead the charge and deliver a strong performance.

This game is seen as a must-win for the Black Stars, as failure to secure three points could jeopardize their qualification hopes for the prestigious 2025 AFCON tournament.