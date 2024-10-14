Sports

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: History does not favour Ghana - Black Stars might not qualify - Awal

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Football pundit and analyst, Awal Mohammed, has expressed concerns over Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He cited historical challenges faced by the Black Stars in recent qualification campaigns as a key reason for his doubts.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live