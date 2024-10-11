AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Our destiny is still in our hands, says Otto Addo after Sudan draw

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo remains hopeful about Ghana's prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a disappointing goalless draw against Sudan in Accra.

In his post-match comments, Addo acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized that the team's fate is still within their control.



Ghana is set to play Sudan again in a vital return match in Libya on Monday, October 14.

Currently sitting third in Group F with two points from three matches, the Black Stars need a win to maintain their chances for AFCON 2025 qualification, although Addo refrained from promising a victory.



