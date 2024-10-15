Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: We will beat Sudan and take the 3 points - Otto Addo declares

Otto Addo 223589965.png Otto Addo

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, expressed confidence in his team's ability to overcome Sudan in their upcoming qualifier for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live