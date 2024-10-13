AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: You can't wear the No.10 jersey and fail to perform - Andy Kerm criticizes Mo Kudus

In the aftermath of Ghana's recent performance in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, football analyst Andy Kerm has publicly criticized Mohammed Kudus for what he perceives as a lackluster display.

Kerm's comments came after Kudus, wearing the iconic No.10 jersey, failed to make a significant impact in Ghana’s latest match.



The No.10 jersey is often reserved for a team’s playmaker or star player, carrying the weight of expectations from both fans and teammates.



Kerm argued that wearing such a revered number comes with responsibility, stating, "You can't wear the No.10 jersey and fail to perform at the highest level."

He emphasized that Kudus, who is widely seen as one of Ghana's brightest talents, needs to rise to the occasion and lead by example in critical matches.



Though Kudus has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, his performance in this particular qualifier left fans and pundits alike wanting more.



With more AFCON 2025 qualifiers on the horizon, Kudus will be under pressure to deliver and prove that he can live up to the legacy of the No.10 jersey.