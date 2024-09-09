Sports

AFCON 2025Q: Black Stars held to 1-1 draw against Niger

Ghana Vs Niger.png Ghana vs Niger

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Stars were unable to secure a victory in their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, ending in a 1-1 draw on September 9 in Berkane, Morocco.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live