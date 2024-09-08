AFCON 2025Q: Black Stars train ahead of Niger’s game

The team arrived in Morocco on Saturday

The Black Stars held a training session with 22 players at the Berkane Football Academy in Morocco ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Defender Jerome Opoku was ruled out due to injury, and Joseph Paintsil remained in Accra to address passport issues.



Key players in camp include Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Mohammed Kudus.

The team arrived in Morocco on Saturday to prepare for the crucial match at the Municipal Sports Complex in Berkane.



