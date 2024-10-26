Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

AFCON MVP William Troost-Ekong reacts to CAF Player of the Year nomination

Screenshot 20241026 115559.png William was pleased after being shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2023 AFCON, expressed his joy upon being nominated for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live