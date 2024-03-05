ASEC Mimosas secure 2024 President's Cup with victory over Asante Kotoko

ASEC Mimosas wins 2024 Presidential Cup

The 18th edition of the President Cup, held in honour of Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saw Ivorian football club ASEC Mimosas emerge as champions.

The Ghana League Clubs Association invited the teams to participate in the tournament.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the Ivory Coast club competed against each other in a fierce match to win the highly coveted trophy.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium hosted the game, where Asante Kotoko found it challenging to keep up with the Ivorian team's abilities and determination at home.



In the 13th minute of the first half, Jao of ASEC Mimosas scored a goal, leveling the scoreline. Arthur then extended the lead for ASEC Mimosas in the 25th minute with another goal, providing them with a comfortable cushion before the halftime break.

Asante Kotoko tried to make a comeback in the second half of the game, but unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to change the course of the match.



In the 83rd minute, striker Steven Mukwala managed to score a penalty and secure a goal for the Porcupine Warriors, but it wasn't sufficient to avoid their defeat.



ASEC Mimosas emerged victorious with a narrow 2-1 win and were crowned as the champions of the 2024 President's Cup.