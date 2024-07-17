AZ Alkmaar confirms Dutch Ghanaian Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro as first choice goalkeeper for upcoming season

Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro

AZ Alkmaar's sporting director, Max Huiberts, has officially announced that Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro, a Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper, will be the team's main goalkeeper for the upcoming season.

Speculation about Owusu-Oduro's future arose with the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet from Spezia Calcio.



Owusu-Oduro, who began his football career at DVC Buiksloot, joined the AZ Alkmaar academy at a young age and signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2020.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his debut in the Eerste Divisie against FC Eindhoven in August 2022 and his first team debut in a UEFA Europa Conference League match against Legia Warsaw in December 2023.



