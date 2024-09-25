Sports

Aaron Wan-Bissaka identifies quality that makes Mohammed Kudus difficult to face

LONDON, ENGLAND AUGUST 31: Mohammed Kudus And Aaron Wan Bissaka.png LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mohammed Kudus and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was taken aback by Mohammed Kudus' physicality, noting that it is challenging to contend with the Ghanaian.

Wan-Bissaka also shared his excitement about having the Black Stars midfielder as a teammate at West Ham after Kudus' transfer to London from Manchester United during the summer window.

When asked about the toughest player he has faced at West Ham, the former United defender mentioned, "Definitely Kudus and Bowen."

Source: Ghanasoccernet