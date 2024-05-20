Abdul Baba Rahman wins Greek Super League title with PAOK

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman celebrated a successful end to the 2023/24 season by helping PAOK clinch the Greek Super League title.

The victory was sealed after a crucial win on Sunday, with Rahman playing a key role throughout the season.



In the final league game against Aris, Rahman showcased his skills by playing the entire match as PAOK secured a 1-2 victory.



PAOK had a clear goal going into the match, needing a win to maintain their position at the top of the league table, which they had claimed the previous weekend.

The game saw Brandon Thomas score first for PAOK, breaking the deadlock after thirty minutes.



Although Aris equalized early in the second half, PAOK quickly regained the lead in the 62nd minute, with Thomas assisting Taison for the winning goal that secured the league title.



Rahman, who joined PAOK as a free agent after leaving Chelsea, proved to be a valuable asset throughout the season, featuring in 28 games and contributing six goals and three assists.