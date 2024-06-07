Abdul Mumin makes debut for Ghana in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali

Abdul Mumin

Source: Footballghana

Abdul Mumin debuted for the Ghanaian national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

He came in as a substitute for Alidu Seidu at the Stade 26 Mars in the 79th minute.



The Black Stars were eager to bounce back after a mixed start in Group I, having won one match and lost another.

They began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.



In today's game, Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-1 score against Mali, thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.



Read full article