Abdul Mumin makes debut for Ghana in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Abdul Mumin debuted for the Ghanaian national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

He came in as a substitute for Alidu Seidu at the Stade 26 Mars in the 79th minute.

The Black Stars were eager to bounce back after a mixed start in Group I, having won one match and lost another.

They began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

In today's game, Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-1 score against Mali, thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

Source: Footballghana