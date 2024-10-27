Abdul Mumin sees red in Rayo Vallecano's La Liga clash with Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu played a pivotal role in Northampton's impressive 3-0 win against Jojo Wollacot's Crawley Town in League One.

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal just 16 minutes into the match, helping his team secure the victory at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Despite being substituted after 65 minutes, Fosu was awarded Man of the Match for his performance.



Northampton extended their lead with an own goal from Jay Williams in the 30th minute, and Mitch Pinnock added the final goal ten minutes into the second half.

Fosu, who joined Northampton this summer after a year without a club following his departure from Brentford, has made a notable impact this season with two goals and two assists in ten appearances.



He has also represented Ghana four times since making his debut for the national team on October 9, 2020.