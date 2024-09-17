Sports

'Aboubakar Ouattara doesn't deserve to coach Hearts of Oak' - Mohammed Polo

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Kickgh

Mohammed Polo a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has criticized the club's current head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, expressing strong doubts about his ability to achieve success.

Before the season began, Polo advocated for the dismissal of the Ivorian coach, believing he lacks the necessary qualities to benefit the club.



Source: Kickgh