Aboubakar Ouattara is not the right manager for Hearts of Oak, sack him - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has urged the club to part ways with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, asserting that he is not suitable for the team.

Polo's comments come in light of the Phobians' disappointing performance in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, where they have managed only two victories, alongside three draws and three losses, placing them 12th with 9 points.



The team's latest setback was a 1-0 defeat at home to Bibiani GoldStars during Matchday 8 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Polo, a former coach of the club, expressed his belief that the Ivorian coach lacks the necessary qualities to lead Hearts of Oak effectively.

He stated, "There is an issue with the technical direction, and it reflects the overall situation in Ghana. Our coaches need to bring more value, which is currently missing. The players and coaches are not adding anything new to their approach."



Polo recalled the previous season when Hearts of Oak faced relegation threats, emphasizing that such struggles do not align with the club's standards. He fully supports the fans' calls for Ouattara's dismissal. This weekend, Hearts of Oak will face Medeama SC in Matchday 9 at TNA Park.