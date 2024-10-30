Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Aboubakar Ouattara is not the right manager for Hearts of Oak, sack him - Mohammed Polo

Aboubakar Ouattara.png Aboubakar Ouattara

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has urged the club to part ways with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, asserting that he is not suitable for the team.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live