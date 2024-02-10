Accra Hearts of Oak appoint new Managing Director

Delali Anku-Adiamah

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of Delali Anku-Adiamah as the new Managing Director of the team.

The appointment of Mr Anku-Adiamah as Director takes effect immediately according to a press statement issued on Friday, February 9 by the club on their social media handle.



“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited has appointed Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club's Managing Director. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah holds a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the University of Manchester UK and, BSc Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham, UK amongst many other qualifications,” a statement from Hearts of Oak said.



Anku-Adiamah has previously held positions at companies such as Manchester United's Finance Department, Accenture where they served as the Technology Consultant Manager, Markit as the VP of Professional Services, CodedRed RMS, FactSet where they worked as a Senior Implementation Specialist, and Autonomy, an HP Company where they served as the Technical Specialist for Pre-Sale.