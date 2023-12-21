Accra Hearts of Oak supporters slam Ghana coach Chris Hughton for not adding Salifu Ibrahim to Afcon provisional squad

Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters have poured fire on Ghana coach Chris Hughton for not including star midfielder Salifu Ibrahim in Ghana's Afcon provisional squad.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has sent his 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming Afcon which will be staged in Ivory Coast to CAF. The list released does not include Salifu Ibrahim.



According to Hearts of Oak fans, Salifu Ibrahim has better stats in the ongoing Ghana Premier League than Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey who has been added to the provisional squad.



Some fans also made a case for midfielder Manaf Umar who plays for Nsoatreman FC but previously featured for Accra Hearts of Oak and Real Tamale United.



Domestic players added to the provisional list are: Richmond Lamptey - Kotoko, John Antwi - Dreams, Razak Simpson - Nations FC, Felix Kyei - Medeama, Jonathan Sowah - Medeama, Fatawu Hamidu - Medeama, Emmanuel Antwi - Olympics, Benjamin Asare - Olympics, Godfred Atuahene - Dreams, and Derrick Fordjour - Medeama.



Ghana is in Group B alongside record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde. Ghana will play its first game at the 2023 AFCON against Cape Verde on January 14th, 2024.

