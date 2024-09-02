Accra Lions announce signing of midfielder George Paaku ahead of new season

Accra Lions FC has finalized the acquisition of attacking midfielder George Paaku in preparation for the upcoming season.

The young talent arrives at the Accra-based club from their affiliate, Koowa Naso United, and is anticipated to make a significant impact in the forthcoming campaign.



While the Lions have seen several players transferred to international clubs, the addition of Paaku is regarded as a promising replacement for Faris Tahiru, Dominic Amponsah, and Yahaya Mohammed.

“The signing of George Paaku is effective immediately. The talented attacking midfielder joins us from our partner club, Koowa Naso United,” the club announced on X, previously known as Twitter.