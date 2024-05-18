Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko ‘cries’ over intimidation after defeat to Nations FC

Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Accra Lions, Coach Ibrahim Tanko, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday afternoon following his team's 1-0 loss to Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The match for Week 30 took place at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex earlier today.



A single goal from Barimah Baah secured the victory for the hosts after the full 90 minutes.



During a post-match interview, Coach Ibrahim Tanko lamented how his Accra Lions team felt overwhelmed by the opposition.



"The team performed well, but the intimidation was excessive. I prefer not to comment further as speaking out may lead to consequences," Coach Tanko expressed.

Despite his disappointment, the coach extended his congratulations to Nations FC for their triumph.



"I congratulate Nations FC for their victory and for earning three points against us," Coach Ibrahim Tanko acknowledged.



Following this win, Nations FC now holds the second position in the Ghana Premier League standings, while Accra Lions maintain their third-place position on the league table.