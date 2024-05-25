Accra Lions secure win 3-0 over Bechem United

Accra Lions showcased their dominance against Bechem United

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Lions showcased their dominance against Bechem United in a thrilling match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With goals from Dominic Amponsah, Mohammed Yahaya, and Daniel Awuni, the hosts secured a convincing 3-0 victory.



Initially, Bechem United's Clinton Doudu posed a threat on the flanks for David Oduro.

However, the game quickly shifted in favor of the Lions when Amponsah broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, connecting with a cross from Remember Boateng.



Despite Bechem United's attempts, the Lions' goalkeeper, Andrews Owusu, remained solid, denying any chances for the visitors.



