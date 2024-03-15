Accra Lions stun Asante Kotoko with 3-2 away victory

Accra Lions FC pulled off a remarkable win on Wednesday

Accra Lions FC pulled off a remarkable win on Wednesday, defeating Asante Kotoko 3-2 in a thrilling Ghana Premier League match at the Baba Yara Stadium. The victory marked Lions' second away win of the season and their first win over Kotoko in six meetings.

Despite Kotoko's efforts to bounce back from their previous defeat to Karela United, Accra Lions dominated the game from the start. Blessing Asuman Dankwa opened the scoring for Lions in the first 10 minutes with his third goal in three games, assisted by Daniel Awuni.



Kotoko fought back, and Kalo Ouattara equalized 20 minutes later, capitalizing on an assist from Andrews Apau to level the score going into halftime.

In the second half, Dankwah struck again to put Lions back in the lead, and Dominic Amponsah, a second-half substitute, added a third goal for the visitors. Although Bernard Somuah pulled one back for Kotoko late in the game, it wasn't enough to prevent Lions from securing a memorable victory.



The win propels Accra Lions up the league table, while Kotoko's struggles continue, leaving them trailing behind Samartex, who also clinched a win in their recent league fixture.