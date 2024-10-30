Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong faces uncertain future after poor start to GPL season

Screenshot 20241030 131845.png Yaw Acheampong

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Acheampong's position as head coach of Aduana Stars is under scrutiny due to the team's disappointing start in the Ghana Premier League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live