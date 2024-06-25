Afghanistan qualify for first World Cup semi-final at Australia's expense

Bangladesh and Afghanistan played out a thriller in St Vincent

Source: BBC

Afghanistan made history by securing a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

They achieved this milestone by defeating Bangladesh in a thrilling match in St Vincent.



Despite a below-par performance in the first innings, Afghanistan managed to set a target of 115 for Bangladesh.



The second innings was a rollercoaster ride, interrupted by rain, with both teams and Australia having their moments as favourites to progress.

However, it was Afghanistan who emerged victorious, thanks to the outstanding performances of captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, who took four wickets each.



They clinched the win by a narrow margin of just eight runs, knocking out heavyweights Australia in the process.



