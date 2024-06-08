Afghanistan thrash sorry New Zealand

Afghanistan thrash New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Source: BBC

Afghanistan dominated New Zealand in a thrilling T20 World Cup match, winning by a massive 84 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the charge with an impressive 80 runs off 56 deliveries, supported by Ibrahim Zadran's 44 runs off 41 balls.



New Zealand struggled to keep up, getting bowled out for a mere 75 runs in 15.2 overs. This victory marks Afghanistan's second consecutive win in the tournament.

Captain Rashid Khan expressed his delight, calling it one of their best performances against a strong team like New Zealand.



Fazalhaq Farooqi, who had previously taken five wickets against Uganda, shone again with figures of 4-17 in just 3.2 overs, while Rashid also contributed with the same bowling figures.



Read full article