Africa's new F1 fans who want a race on the continent

Kenyan fan Joy Jeptoo hosts popular F1 viewing parties in Nairobi

Source: BBC

Joy Jeptoo, a 24-year-old Kenyan influencer, spent thousands attending Formula 1 races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, comparing her passion to football fans supporting their teams.

The Middle East hosts four F1 races annually, drawing many African fans, as Africa is excluded from the F1 calendar. Kenya's Paddock Experience community spends over $2,500 per event, reflecting F1's growing popularity in Africa.



The Netflix series "Drive to Survive" and improved viewing access have boosted interest. Despite Africa's significant fanbase, the continent hasn't hosted a race in over 30 years.

Efforts to bring F1 back to South Africa's Kyalami circuit were thwarted by political issues.



