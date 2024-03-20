African Games 2023: Azamati fails to secure medal in 100m finals

Benjamin Azamati

In the men’s 100m final, Benjamin Azamati, holder of the Ghanaian 100m record, and newcomer Barnabas Aggerh competed for Ghana.

Despite expectations, Azamati finished fifth with a time of 10.45 seconds, while Aggerh followed closely behind in sixth place with 10.50 seconds.



The results left spectators disheartened, especially considering Azamati's expressed confidence in securing a medal before the event. However, his performance may have been affected by a tight hip flexor experienced during the semi-final race, compounded by adverse weather conditions.

Looking ahead, Azamati aims to regroup for the 4x100m relay, seeking to defend Ghana’s gold medal title from the 2019 African Games.



In the women’s 100m final, Boakye Mary clinched seventh place, as Gambia’s Gina Mariam claimed victory with a time of 11.36 seconds.