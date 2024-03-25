African Games 2023: Black Princesses bonuses must be paid on time - Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom, a former Black Stars defender, has urged authorities to take immediate action and fulfill the outstanding bonuses owed to the Black Princesses.

This plea comes after their recent triumph at the 2023 African Games, where they emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Nigeria in extra time on Thursday night.



The players are entitled to receive their winning bonuses, which have been pending since the qualifying matches for the upcoming 2024 U20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year.

Inkoom expressed his hope that the leaders in charge will prioritize the happiness and well-being of everyone within the team. He commended the team's achievements, emphasizing that they have surpassed expectations. Additionally, he praised the coach, Yusif, for his exceptional performance.



The remarkable atmosphere at the stadium during the recent match was highlighted by Inkoom, emphasizing the importance of such experiences. He believes that this serves as a positive example for all national teams, showcasing the level of support and enthusiasm that should be fostered.