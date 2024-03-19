African Games 2023: Black Princesses secures 3-1 victory over Senegal to book final spot

Menu ›
Sports
Ghana secured their spot in the final of the women's football competition at the African Games after defeating Senegal 3-1.
Tracey Twum opened the scoring early on, followed by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah's goal just before halftime.
Despite Senegal pulling one back from a penalty, Amponsah sealed the win with another goal.
Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final, scheduled for Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.
