African Games 2023: Black Princesses secures 3-1 victory over Senegal to book final spot

Black Princesses .png Black Princesses

Tue, 19 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana secured their spot in the final of the women's football competition at the African Games after defeating Senegal 3-1.

Tracey Twum opened the scoring early on, followed by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah's goal just before halftime.

Despite Senegal pulling one back from a penalty, Amponsah sealed the win with another goal.

Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final, scheduled for Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

