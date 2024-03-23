African Games 2023: Black Satellites secure gold in men's football

Jerry Afriyie scored Ghana's winning goal against Uganda

The Ghana U20 men’s national team, known as the Black Satellites, emerged victorious in the men’s football tournament at the 13th African Games, held in Ghana.

In a thrilling final match against Uganda, the Black Satellites secured a 1-0 victory, thanks to a late goal from striker Jerry Afriyie.



The match played at the Accra Sports Stadium, drew a capacity crowd, creating an electrifying atmosphere.



The final was highly anticipated, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and determination. Despite numerous attempts, neither side managed to score until the dying moments of the second half.



It was then that Jerry Afriyie received a pass at the edge of the Uganda box and unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net, clinching the gold medal for Ghana.

The victory was a remarkable achievement for the Black Satellites, who showcased outstanding performance throughout the tournament.



Their success mirrored that of the Black Princesses, Ghana's U20 women's team, who secured gold in the women’s football tournament by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling final match the previous night.



The triumph of both the Black Satellites and the Black Princesses brought immense pride to Ghana and highlighted the country's prowess in youth football.



The teams' performances were a testament to the talent and dedication of Ghanaian footballers and served as an inspiration to aspiring young players across the nation.