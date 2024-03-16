African Games 2023: Black Satellites secures 1-0 victory over Benin to book semis spot

The winning goal was scored by Jerry Afriyie

The Black Satellite secured their place in the semi-finals of the men's football competition at the 2023 edition of the African Games.

In a thrilling match played at the newly renovated Stadium at the University of Ghana, the Ghana U20 team won 1-0 thanks to a goal in the 34th minute by Jerry Afriyie.



Both teams fought valiantly throughout the second half of the match as Ghana kept the lead and eventually topped Group A with 7 points.



Congo registered a narrow 2-1 victory over Gambia in the second Group A match at Accra’s Sports Stadium to move into second place with five points from three games.

Benin finished third with two points and Gambia finished fourth with a point. Ghana is now in clear contention to win another medal at this year’s African Games, with Team Ghana aiming for a sixth medal.



The women’s U-20 team will also have a final group game against Uganda with the aim of topping the group, having already qualified for the semi-finals.