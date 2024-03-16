African Games 2023: Ghana bags nine medals in mixed martial arts

Ghana's mixed martial arts team

At the ongoing 2023 African Games in Ghana, Team Ghana has achieved remarkable success in mixed martial arts, securing a total of nine medals.

These include one gold, three silvers, and five bronze medals, which were earned across various categories. However, it is important to note that these five medals will not be included in Ghana's official medal tally or the 13th African Games.



This is because mixed martial arts is considered a demonstration sport, included in the games to promote its popularity. While the athletes' achievements are commendable, the medals awarded in this sport will not be counted as part of the official table.

Currently, Ghana has accumulated a total of five medals from two athletes. Winnifred Ntumi has contributed significantly to the medal count, securing a gold medal and two silvers in weightlifting.